Oktoberfest – Raceway Park

Join us at iconic Raceway Park in Englishtown, on Saturday, October 16th, as we celebrate Oktoberfest our way! You’ll be able to sample selections from over 30 tri-state area breweries in a safe and fun outdoor setting.

Lagers, IPAs, Stouts, Pilsners, wines, hard seltzers…. we will have it all for you to sample and enjoy with your own commemorative sampling glass. Other features include gourmet food vendors, live bands and a variety of games, including corn hole and hatchet tossing!

What you get: Pay one fee to get in, and all drinks are on the house! You will receive a five ounce souvenir glass with a two ounce pour line. You are welcome to sample any and all beers that our brewers have.

Must be 21 with valid photo ID to enter. Sorry, NO pets, children, infants or strollers permitted.