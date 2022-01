NJEA, B98.5 and Fulfill, with the help of schools, students, parents and local communities, will be collecting new winter coats for children K-12 this winter season.Drive-Thru Coat Drives in Monmouth and Ocean Counties will take place 2-3 times each month from January 2022 through March 2022.

The coats collected through the Coats 4 Kids Drive-Thru coat drives will be distributed at shelters, foodbanks and resource centers around the Jersey Shore.