Enter to win tickets to Myles Smith at SummerStage in Central Park on August 25th

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Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith: My Mess, My Heart, My Life Tour with Special Guest Michael Marcagi at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in NYC on August 25th!

Luton-born Myles Smith has been playing music since he was 12 years old, performing at open mic nights in local pubs. Since then, fans around the world have gone wild for his folksy pop sound and emotional lyrics. His breakthrough single “Stargazing” amassed more than a billion streams when it was released in 2024, leading to his 2025 wins of the BRITs Rising Star Award and BBC Introducing Artist of the Year. In addition to his solo My Mess, My Heart, My Life tour, he’ll be supporting Ed Sheeran on the North American leg of his Loop Tour in 2026. Folk-rock singer and songwriter Michael Marcagi will open the evening.

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