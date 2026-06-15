Mateo & Lenny’s Verified Fan Ticket Window

Ariana Grande is completely SOLD OUT at Barclays Center this July, but Mateo & Lenny have your exclusive way in. Drop your name right now for the Verified Fan Ticket Window and you could win a pair of tickets for July 12th, 13th or 16th!

Sign up now & listen for your name to be announced Mateo & Lenny Thursdays at 7:40am. If they call your name, the clock starts ticking. You have exactly 9 minutes to call them back and claim your tickets. If you miss it, you miss out.

📝 Sign up below

📻 Listen for your name Thursdays at 7:40am

📲 Call 732-774-3529 within 9 minutes

🎟️ Win a pair of tickets!