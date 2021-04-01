Masked Wolf Interview

Masked Wolf's "Astronaut in the Ocean" is one of the biggest songs in the world— having appeared on hundreds of thousands of TikTok dance vids, and an Instagram post from Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. On Spotify, it has amassed over 243+ million streams, and is in the Top 5 on their Top 200 Chart.

Joel caught up with the Australian rapper to talk about his smash hit, the decade-long journey he went through to pursue a career in music, and what's next for him. Plus, Joel asks him a controversial question at the end of their speed round.