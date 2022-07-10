Live & Local Music Festival at Monmouth Park
Saturday, August 20th, Noon-4pm, at Monmouth Park come celebrate the Jersey Shore's emerging local music scene at The Live & Local Music Festival!
The Live & Local Music Festival, Presented by New Jersey American Water, and powered by Kevin Guilford, Realtor from Compass, will feature not only the sounds of the Jersey Shore but also local artisan vendors and businesses.
Our goal is to support emerging music and the arts at the Jersey Shore!
Enjoy live performances from Lake House Music Academy, located in nearby Asbury Park, on 2 stages from Noon – 4pm, plus unique vendors and crafters procured by our friends from Fresh Markets and many local businesses and organizations, including Brookdale Community College, New Jersey Natural Gas, StretchLab, Arbonne (Maria Siconolfi), YogaSix, and Immediate Care.
The Live & Local Music Festival will culminate with a featured live performance by Brick, NJ native and national recording artist, Skylar Springer.
Check back for a full schedule of bands and performance times.
GENERAL INFORMATION:
FREE parking
Admission is only $6, children 12 and under are FREE
Gates Open 9am. The music starts at Noon. First Race 12:15pm.
No pets allowed; No coolers or BYO permitted.
Help kids in our community to get involved with music through Lakehouse Music Academy by supporting the Asbury Park music foundation.
Asbury Fresh Pop-Up Farmers Market
Check out the Asbury Fresh pop-up Farmers Market experience at the Live & Local Music Fest. Asbury Fresh was born in the spring of 2012 out of a simple desire to bring fresh, local produce, artisan food, and handmade goods to downtown Asbury Park. Since our inception we have quickly become the largest farmers and makers market in the region and operate weekly events in Asbury Park, Pier Village and Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ.