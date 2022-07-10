Live & Local Music Festival at Monmouth Park

Saturday, August 20th, Noon-4pm, at Monmouth Park come celebrate the Jersey Shore's emerging local music scene at The Live & Local Music Festival!

The Live & Local Music Festival, Presented by New Jersey American Water, and powered by Kevin Guilford, Realtor from Compass, will feature not only the sounds of the Jersey Shore but also local artisan vendors and businesses.

Our goal is to support emerging music and the arts at the Jersey Shore!

Enjoy live performances from Lake House Music Academy, located in nearby Asbury Park, on 2 stages from Noon – 4pm, plus unique vendors and crafters procured by our friends from Fresh Markets and many local businesses and organizations, including Brookdale Community College, New Jersey Natural Gas, StretchLab, Arbonne (Maria Siconolfi), YogaSix, and Immediate Care.

The Live & Local Music Festival will culminate with a featured live performance by Brick, NJ native and national recording artist, Skylar Springer.

Check back for a full schedule of bands and performance times.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

FREE parking

Admission is only $6, children 12 and under are FREE

Gates Open 9am. The music starts at Noon. First Race 12:15pm.

No pets allowed; No coolers or BYO permitted.