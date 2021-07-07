Live & Local Music Festival at Monmouth Park: August 21st

Saturday, August 21st, Noon-4pm, at Monmouth Park come celebrate the Jersey Shore local music scene and enjoy live performances from talented up-and-coming musicians from Asbury Park’s Lakehouse Music Academy.

The Live & Local Music Festival, powered by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 400, will feature not only the sounds of the Jersey Shore but also local artisan vendors and businesses.

Our goal is to support emerging music and the arts at the Jersey Shore!

Lakehouse Music Academy is a progressive music school, featuring group rehearsals, individual lessons, and live performances at Asbury Park’s world famous music venues. The program is committed to the development of comprehensive musicianship for every student, at every level, at every age.

Check back for a full schedule of bands and performance times.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

FREE parking and admission.

Gates Open 10am. The music starts at Noon. First Race 12:15pm.

No pets allowed; No coolers or BYO permitted.