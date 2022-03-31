Live Green, Save Green FREE Reusable Shopping Bag

Everyone has a personal and professional responsibility to LIVE GREEN, SAVE GREEN!

Did you know that starting on May 4th 2022, plastic bags will be banned in New Jersey. This means you’ll probably need to stock up on bags to tote home all your goodies … starting right away.

Join B98.5 as we kick off our FREE REUSABLE SHOPPING BAG event series …. Where you’ll be able to pick up your very own B98.5 insulated shopping bag, perfect for packing up your groceries or as your trusty companion on your next family outing to the beach, park, zoo, or on your next road trip.

Join us in Center Court at Ocean County Mall on Monday April 25th starting at Noon. We’ll be handing out FREE REUSABLE INSULATED SHOPPING BAGS while supplies last (Everyone will need them, so we’re limiting them to 1 per person).