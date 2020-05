Jersey Shore Takeout

Right now, social distancing is the best way to ensure that our healthcare system is able to handle any potential overload caused by COVID-19 and Coronavirus. Many in our community were caught off guard and unprepared, and many local business owners who offer important services are staying open while also maintaining best recommended safety precautions and government mandates.

B98.5 and Hutchins HVAC have compiled a partial list of restaurants and food providers who are open and offering pick-up, take-out, drive-thru and additional options in Monmouth & Ocean counties. Please follow safety precautions when picking up or having meals delivered.

If you or someone you know needs additional assistance in securing food, please visit https://fulfillnj.org/