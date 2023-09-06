James “Murr” Murray from Impractical Jokers Interview | Mateo & Lenny

James "Murr" Murray from Impractical Jokers is coming to Starland Ballroom on October 26 th and of course, Mateo and Lenny had to get the inside scoop on this comedy show from the prankster himself! Murr shared everything from his favorite prank to an unforgettable fan moment that happened right here on The Jersey Shore. Plus, he shared the details regarding the Impractical Joker's latest episode featuring Post Malone. We also learned exactly how one fan at the Starland Ballroom show will become an honorary joker!

Get your tickets NOW to see Murr at Starland Ballroom on October 26