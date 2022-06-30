‘Happy Fourth of July’ presented by Hutchins HVAC
This 4th of July Weekend, as you fire up the grill and gather with family and friends in celebration of our country's Independence Day, B98.5 and Hutchins HVAC ask you to take a moment to say "Thank You" to our active military and veterans, for all they do to keep our freedom intact.
Holiday Celebrations This Week in Monmouth & Ocean Counties
Monmouth County
- Friday, July 1st: (5pm – 10pm) 4th of July Fireworks @ Joe Palaia Park, Ocean Township/BYO Food & Drink (Joe Palaia Park Addition; 240 Whalepond Road, Oakhurst)
- Saturday, July 2nd: (8:30pm) Fourth of July Fireworks, with food trucks (Veterans Memorial Park, 1776 Union Avenue, Hazlet)
- Sunday, July 3rd: (4pm) Colts Neck Independence Day Celebration- Bucks Mill Recreation Area (137 Bucks Mill Road, Colts Neck)
- Sunday July 3rd: (6pm-11pm): 4th of July Fireworks at Freehold Raceway (130 Park Ave, Freehold)
- Sunday July 3rd: (dusk) Fourth of July Fireworks (Lake Lefferts, Ravine Drive, Matawan)
- Monday July 4th: (10am – 10pm): 2022 Ocean Fest at Pier Village (50 Chelsea Ave Ste 137, Long Branch)
- Monday July 4th: (12pm – 3pm) Independence Day Celebration at Historic Longstreet Farm (44 Longstreet Rd, Holmdel)
- Wednesday July 6th: (9:15pm) Fourth of July Fireworks at Bell Works (101 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel)
Ocean County
- Saturday July 2nd: (6pm) Barnegat Light Fourth of July Parade; March from West 11th St to pavilion at Sixth and Bayview Avenues – Barnegat Light Town Hall, 10 E Seventh St, Barnegat)
- Saturday July 2nd: (9:30pm) Beach Haven Fourth of July Fireworks; Bayside- Ninth Street and Taylor Avenue (Chowderfest.com)
- Saturday July 2nd - July 4th: Six Flags Great Adventure Fireworks (1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson) *Free with park admission
- Monday July 4th: (7pm) Lakewood Fourth of July Fireworks following Jersey Shore Blueclaws game against Hudson Valley (First Energy Park, Blueclaws Stadium; 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood)
- Monday July 4th: (7pm) Seaside Heights Fourth of July Concert “All American Variety Show” at Franklin Avenue Stage – seaside heights borough; 901 boulevard)
- Monday July 4th: (10am) Tuckerton Fourth of July Parade; march beginning on Marine Street at 10am.
- Tuesday July 5th: (7:30pm) Lacey Independence Day Celebration; Concert by Shallow Green followed by Fireworks (Lacey Township High School; 73 Haines St, Lanoka Harbor)
- Tuesday July 6th: (9:30pm) Seaside Heights Fourth of July Fireworks