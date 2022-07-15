‘Go Green Mondays’ at the Freehold Raceway Mall
Every Monday in August, from 3p-5p, Freehold Raceway Mall & Press Communications will host 'Go Green Mondays'!
Each week will feature different organizations and fun educational activities! PLUS, at every event we will be collecting new backpacks and school supplies for Fulfill of Monmouth & Ocean Counties, for local children in need!
Join us at the Freehold Raceway Mall for ‘Go Green Mondays’ on Monday, August 1st, at the North Mural Wing (near Azaria Bridal) to design seashells and play Fun Facts…Learn More
Join us at the Freehold Raceway Mall for ‘Go Green Mondays’ on Monday, August 8th, at the North Mural Wing (near Azaria Bridal) to plant milkweed seedlings with The Native…Learn More
Join us at the Freehold Raceway Mall for ‘Go Green Mondays’ on Monday, August 15th, at the North Mural Wing (near Azaria Bridal) to do arts & crafts with Color…Learn More
Join us at the Freehold Raceway Mall for ‘Go Green Mondays’ on Monday, August 29th, at the North Mural Wing (near Azaria Bridal) to experience different sea creatures in a…Learn More