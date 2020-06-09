Gifts for Grads

Let’s hear it for the class of 2020! Know a special student who deserves a shout out? B98.5 wants to help you show them off.

Just submit a 2020 graduating high school or college student’s name, school, town, accomplishments and photo with the form below before June 27th. Three finalist will be chosen and listeners can vote for a winner stating Monday, June 29th!

The winner will receive a $500 cash card, and the two runners up each receive a $100 cash card! Let’s celebrate the valedictorians, athletes, musicians, and all our 2020 high school and college graduates.

Brought you by the U.S. Army. Don't miss national hiring day June 30th to July 2nd. Visit goarmy.com/hiringdays for more information.