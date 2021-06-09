We couldn't be more excited to be a part of Toms River's 3rd Annual Pride Festival taking place this Sunday, June 13th in downtown Toms River. Mateo and Lenny got the chance to chat with Billy Cardone and Keely Davenport from Exit 82 Theatre to get all the details before the event.

Toms River Pride is free and everyone is welcomed to attend from 11am to 5pm. There will be live performances at Exit 82 Theatre along with plenty of food vendors and shopping opportunities.

The special part about this year's Pride Festival is that they are honoring New Jersey's LGBTQ+ advocates and allies in the community with the Pride Advocate Award.