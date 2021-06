Duncan Laurence is still amazed at the success of his debut single, “Arcade,” and Mateo and Lenny got the chance to catch up with the Dutch singer-songwriter to see what’s next!

"Small Town Boy", Laurence’s debut album dropped last fall, but due to lockdown restrictions, Duncan has had plenty of time to create new music he can’t wait to show the world. Hopefully he’ll be able to come back to the states very soon and visit New Jersey for the first time.