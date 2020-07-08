Destination: Staycation

Expect Delays

Give yourself extra time for unexpected traffic, as well as fun sight-seeing events you may not have typically noticed when in a rush!

Pack a Map

You never know when you may find yourself without cell service or GPS.  If you want to set your device to airplane mode to unplug from the world for a while, you'll still be able to find your way.

Fill It Up

Check your oil and wiper fluid before you set out and don't wait to fill up your gas tank. While your at it, fill up your snack packs & water bottles too! You never know where the next convenient stop will be.

Be Prepared

Double check that You have everything you need in an emergency; especially items you don\'t use in the car every day like extra face masks, a med kit, flashlight, road flares, jumper cables, spare tire and a roll of toilet paper just in case.

Start Clean

Start your drive with a clean car and pack a few small trash bags. It will feel great and be easier to keep clean and organized on your trip.

Eat Local

Skip the typical fast food restaurants and try something local to the area and explore the subtle differences in culinary culture.  Ask some locals for recommendations!

Stretch It Out

Be sure to stop every now and then to take a breath and stretch it out.  Pack a jump rope or yoga mat for quick exercise breaks to stay comfortable, energized and relaxed!

Have Fun!

Remember that hitting traffic isn't the end of the world and know that overcoming challenges together can be rewarding.  Relax, live in the moment and get in the right state of mind to let the journey be a fun, memorable experience.

