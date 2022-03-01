Charlie Puth Interview

Rashaud catches up with Charlie Puth after 4 years! They chat about the possibility of moving back to New Jersey plus which music legend is on his bucket list of people to meet. Charlie fills Rashaud in on how his music has changed plus reinventing himself with Tik Tok. Rashaud also gets Charlie to talk about his 30th Birthday IG pic and what he was thinking when he posted it.

Charlie’s album “Charlie” is due Summer 2022 and the single “Light Switch” is out now!

Charlie Puth "Light Switch" Official Music Video