Celebrate Labor Day presented by Hutchins HVAC
This Labor Day Weekend, as you fire up the grill and gather with family and friends to close out the summer, B98.5 & Hutchins HVAC want to say ‘Thank You’ to our work force and for the contributions they have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.
Happy Labor Day from B98.5 & Hutchins HVAC, complete HVAC solutions! To learn more, visit them today at hutchinshvacinc.com!
Ocean County Events
- Bayville Elks Labor Day Pig Roast & Community Picnic (Bayville)
Open to the public featuring BBQ pig roast, hamburgers, hot dogs, draft beer/soda, live music by Slap Happy, dunk tanks, and water slides.
Bayville Elks Lodge #2394(opens in new tab)
- Viking Village Art & Craft Show (Barnegat Light / LBI)
Over 70 fine art and craft vendors, photography, ceramics, and handmade items set in historic Viking Village. Free admission.
Viking Village Events(opens in new tab)
- Argos Farm Sunflower Festival (Forked River)
Stroll through acres of blooming sunflowers, enjoy live music, hayrides, farm treats, and photo ops for all ages.
Argos Farm Tickets & Information(opens in new tab)
- Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Grand Finale Fireworks (Point Pleasant Beach)
Jenkinson's final summer fireworks display lighting up the beach to wrap up the holiday weekend at dark (~8:30 PM).
Jenkinson's Boardwalk Fireworks(opens in new tab)
- Seaside Heights End-of-Summer Fireworks (Seaside Heights)
A spectacular boardwalk fireworks display set over the ocean and viewable along the Seaside Heights Boardwalk at 9:30 PM.
Exit 82 Seaside Heights Events(opens in new tab)
Monmouth County Events
- BBQ & Craft Beer Festival (Oceanport)
Monmouth Park Racetrack hosts three days of ribs, brisket, and over 40 New Jersey craft beers, along with live music and family/kids' activities (face painting, bounce houses, pony rides).
Monmouth Park Events(opens in new tab)
- Spring Lake End of Summer Celebration & Art Walk (Spring Lake)
Stroll down Spring Lake's historic shopping district for local art displays, live acoustic music, sidewalk sales, and community festivities.
visitspringlake.com(opens in new tab)
- Bands on the Sand & Long Branch Fireworks (Long Branch)
Live beach concert series at West End Beach featuring live bands followed by a holiday fireworks show over the ocean.
City of Long Branch Events(opens in new tab)
- Stone Pony Summer Stage Concerts (Asbury Park)
Catch legendary Jersey Shore live music acts outdoors on the Summer Stage right on the Asbury Park boardwalk.
The Stone Pony Calendar(opens in new tab)
- Belmar Oceanfront Fireworks & Laser Light Show (Belmar)
Features a free live concert starting at 8:45 PM, followed by a laser show and an oceanfront fireworks display at dusk (~9:10 PM).
Belmar Tourism Guide(opens in new tab)