Celebrate Labor Day
This Labor Day Weekend, as you fire up the grill & gather with family & friends to close out the Summer of 2022, join B98.5 & Hutchins HVAC in saying "Thank You" to our work force and for the contributions they have made to the strength, prosperity & well being of our country.
Happy Labor Day from everyone at B98.5 & Hutchins HVAC, complete HVAC solutions! To learn more, visit them today at hutchinshvacinc.com
Labor Day Weekend Events
Fireworks on Belmar Beach 9/2
The show starts as dush on 7th Avenue Beach (Ocean Avenue). Bring your beach chairs! Free admission. Rain Date 9/4.
Manasquan Labor Day Concert & Fireworks 9/2
5:30pm Main Beach/Main Street & 1st Avenue – Manasquan NJ. Concert by Deep Six and Fireworks on Main BeachSaturday September 3rd
Manasquan Labor Day Concert & Fireworks 9/3
7:30pm- Main Beach - Main St & 1st Ave, Manasquan, NJ
Monmouth Park Labor Day Weekend BBQ & Craft Beer Festival (September 3rd to 5th)
11am to 5pm. Monmouth Park Racetrack (Oceanport Avenue, Oceanport, NJ). General admission tickets are available in advance as well for $5 or day-of $6. All crafts will also be available at our craft beer bar for $6. - Parking is FREE!
Labor Day End of Summer Celebration/Art Walk 9/3
Celebrate Independence Day & stroll along the 3rd Avenue Business District while enjoying and admiring local artists work. Greater Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce, 313 Washington Ave, Spring Lake, NJ
Annual South Plainfield Labor Day Parade & Fireworks 9/5
Spring Lake Park- South Plainfield, NJ
Parade starts at the Police Athletic League (PAL) Recreation Center on Maple Avenue at Noon. Immediately following parade, enjoy the festivities at the Veterans' Memorial Park