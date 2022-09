Score fall funds with the B985 Cash Grab! Sign up today then listen for your name 3x each weekday starting Monday, September 19th.

If you hear your name called out on B98.5, call us at 732-774-3529 within 9 minutes to score a randomly chosen prize of either, $500, $250 or $100.

Plus just for signing up, you could win a brand new iPhone 14!!