Billie Eilish ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Contest

Prudential Center Entry Policy

Beginning on January 10, 2022, for all Prudential Center & New Jersey Devils events the following vaccination policy has been implemented as a result of requirements imposed by the City of Newark. Full Executive Order can be found here.

All guests aged five (5) and older entering Prudential Center will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Additionally, the city of Newark’s previous order requiring all guests to wear masks throughout events, unless actively eating or drinking, will remain in effect.

Upon entry between January 10 and February 9, all guests must show proof of having received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose. Fans attending events on or after February 10 must show proof of being fully vaccinated (as outlined by the CDC, fully vaccinated is defined as having received the second dose in a two-dose series such as Pfizer of Moderna vaccines or after a single-dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine).

Vaccine Verification

Proof of vaccination can be provided via display of an actual vaccination card, a complete picture of the card or an online digital vaccination record, along with an accompanying photo identification for those age 18 and older. To expedite entry into Prudential Center, guests are encouraged to visit PruCheckin.com to verify their vaccine status prior to arrival. Please note this site will be available starting at 12:00PM on January 8th Please upload proof of your vaccination card at PruCheckin.com. You will receive a text confirmation once your upload is complete and validated. The text message will contain a clickable link to the confirmation page that you will show a Prudential Center Team Member prior to entering the venue. The upload and verification process usually takes less than 90 seconds to complete. The next time you come to our venue and can complete the registration process by simply entering in your cell phone number.

Additionally, paper or digital copies of a CDC vaccination card or digital vaccine cards including Docket, CLEAR, Excelsior App, NYC Covid Safe App will be accepted.

Medical Exemptions

Exemptions will be provided to those guests who provide the information demonstrating that receiving an approved vaccine would be detrimental to the health of the guest, including a note from a doctor or medical provider that certifies that the provider has medically advised the guest not to receive any vaccine. Guests requesting medical exemptions must complete an online form and submit certain accompanying information at least 72 hours prior to their event. If approved, all guests receiving an exemption must provide a proof of a negative PCR or antigen test from a healthcare provider within 72 hours of the event. (no unobserved self administered at-home tests)

Please click HERE for the link to the form.

Prudential Center’s priority is to ensure the health and safety of all patrons, staff, players, artists and partners at all of our events. Entry protocols are subject to change based on additional mandates imposed by local government and health officials.