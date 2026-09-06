Big Ticket Month Keyword Contest: Jonas Brothers

B985 always has tickets to the hottest shows and you can win your way in during B985’s Big Ticket Month! Jonas Brothers, Olivia Rodrigo, Usher/Chris Brown and more! Listen for the keywords weekdays at 8, 11, 3 & 7. When you hear it enter it here for your chance to win!

This week, we're giving away tickets to see The Jonas Brothers at Prudential Center on December 21st!

You can increase your chances of winning every single day. Make sure your radio is locked to B98.5 every Monday through Friday at 8am, 11am, 3pm & 7pm and enter a new keyword each day.