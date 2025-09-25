Enter to WIN tickets to the Beach Haven Chowder Cook Off
The Beach Haven Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Hunger Foundation of Southern Ocean County, presents the Beach Haven Chowder Cook-Off on October 4th and 5th! Saturday’s merchant mart event is free, with live music, over 80 local artists, retailers, food vendors, beer, wines and more! Sunday is the Chowder Cook-Off! Taste from 12 local restaurants competing for the best Red and White chowders. Tickets for Sunday’s event are on-sale now at BHChowderCookOff.com
