Bazzi Interview

Rashaud catches up with Bazzi after the recent release of his new single “I Like That.” They touch on everything from being vulnerable in music, going back on the road and his songwriting process. Bazzi even gave Rashaud an exclusive by sharing a voice note that could become a future song! The pandemic has affected everyone differently and Bazzi shares what he’s learned about himself during this time that made him a better person and what’s his self-care routine. “I Like That” is just the beginning and Rashaud gets an update on what fans can expect on the upcoming album.