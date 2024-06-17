Register for Bags, Bands & Beer at Monmouth Park on August 10th
Get Ready for an Exciting Day of Cornhole, Live Music, and More!
Join us on Saturday, August 10th, at Monmouth Park for "Bags, Bands & Beer"! Whether you're a seasoned pro or just love a good backyard game, this event is perfect for everyone.
Tournament Details
Two Tournaments: Choose to compete in either the Social Players Tournament or the Competitive Players Tournament. Register your team of two and pay the registration fee to secure your spot.
Event Schedule:
- Check-in: 11 AM - Noon
- Bags Fly: Starting at Noon
Prizing Structure
Social Players Tournament:
You play casually with your friends and parties and gatherings. You skill level may vary
- 3rd Place Team: $100 in restaurant gift cards per team ($50 per player)
- 2nd Place Team: Trophies + $200 in restaurant gift cards per team ($100 per player)
- 1st Place Team: Trophies + $500 in restaurant gift cards per team ($250 per player)
Competitive Players Tournament:
You play in a league and/or play for money. You are very serious about winning.
- 3rd Place Team: $200 per team ($100 per player)
- 2nd Place Team: Trophies and $300 per team ($150 per player)
- 1st Place Team: Trophies and $500 per team ($250 per player)
Live Entertainment and More
Enjoy live entertainment from Lakehouse Music Academy, thrilling horse racing at Monmouth Park, and much more throughout the day!
Proudly Powered by IBEW Local 400
This exciting event is powered by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 400.
Register Now!
Don't miss out on this incredible day of fun, competition, and entertainment. Register your team now and get ready to play!
Space is limited, so sign up today to ensure your spot in the tournament.