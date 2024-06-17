Register for Bags, Bands & Beer at Monmouth Park on August 10th

Live Entertainment and More

Enjoy live entertainment from Lakehouse Music Academy, thrilling horse racing at Monmouth Park, and much more throughout the day!

Proudly Powered by IBEW Local 400

This exciting event is powered by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 400.

Register Now!

Don't miss out on this incredible day of fun, competition, and entertainment. Register your team now and get ready to play!

Space is limited, so sign up today to ensure your spot in the tournament.