America 250: High School Independence Challenge

America was built on a Declaration… now it’s your turn! In celebration of 250 years of freedom, we’re inviting Monmouth and Ocean County high school students to take part in the America 250: High School Student Independence Challenge.

In 175 words or less, tell us what the Declaration of Independence means to you, and 250 years later, our nation. Your voice. Your perspective. Your America.

We started out with 13 colonies, so if you’re one of 13 first place winners, you’ll win $250 and the chance to come to the B98.5 studios to record your submission to air on B98.5, Thunder 106, 107.1 The Boss, and The Breeze on Independence Day Weekend (Friday 7/3-Sun 7/5, 6am-9pm).

1st place winners will also be honored at the Monmouth County Fair on Wednesday, July 22nd.

13 second place winners will each receive $50 cash.

Submit your entry by Monday May 18th.

This initiative is a MonmouthNJ 250, Ocean County NJ and Press Communications, LLC joint education project. Cash prizes are funded by the Robert and Palmyra McAllan Family Foundation.