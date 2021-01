Mateo and Lenny from The B98.5 Morning Show caught up with Alex Gaskgarth from All Time Low. Alex shares how New Jersey played a key roll in their early days as a band and of course gave details on the making of their smash hit “Monsters” ft Demo Lovato & blackbear! He also is thrilled to know their fan favorite song “Dear Maria” has become a TikTok trend that caught the attention of a new generation of fans.