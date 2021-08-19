AEW Superstar QT Marshall Interview

AEW is back on the road and making stops in NJ! Before one of their shows, in-ring superstar QT Marshall swung by the B98.5 studio to chat with Mateo and Lenny about all things wrestling. This Freehold NJ native shared how he went from getting coffee as Cody Rhodes’s assistant, to AEW owner Tony Khan’s right-hand man. As a 17-year wrestling vet and the co-owner and head trainer of The Nightmare Factory, QT gives aspiring wrestlers advice on how to break into the industry. QT also explains how he embraces his “bad guy” persona and what happens when the cameras aren’t rolling. Yes, an action figure is in the works for QT Marshall and he makes sure to go on a bagel run every time he comes home to NJ. Check out QT Marshall as AEW Dynamite takes over the Prudential Center on September 15th. .