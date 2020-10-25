A Need We Feed $20k Holiday Giveaway

A Need We Feed, has teamed up with Press Communications, Three Chord Bourbon, and local businesses so that we can keep feeding our friends and neighbors in need.

Every week, A Need We Feed purchases 150+ hot meals from local restaurants and delivers them to people in need in our community. Now we’re all teaming up to give away $20,000 just in time for the holidays …. And we’ll raise some money at the same time to keep the hot meals coming!

About A Need We Feed: We are on a mission to provide nutritious prepared meals to veterans, children, families, seniors, and the homeless. We believe no one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. With the support of local business, charitable organizations, volunteers, and donations we provide to those who have difficulty providing for themselves and their families. A Need We Feed Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization – Tax ID 82-3856159. For more info about A Need We Feed or to find out how you can help, visit ANeedWeFeed.org.