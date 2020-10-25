A Need We Feed $20k Holiday Giveaway

ANWF-20k-1

A Need We Feed, has teamed up with Press Communications, Three Chord Bourbon, and local businesses so that we can keep feeding our friends and neighbors in need.

Every week, A Need We Feed purchases 150+ hot meals from local restaurants and delivers them to people in need in our community. Now we’re all teaming up to give away $20,000 just in time for the holidays …. And we’ll raise some money at the same time to keep the hot meals coming!

About A Need We Feed:  We are on a mission to provide nutritious prepared meals to veterans, children, families, seniors, and the homeless.  We believe no one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.  With the support of local business, charitable organizations, volunteers, and donations we provide to those who have difficulty providing for themselves and their families.  A Need We Feed Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization – Tax ID 82-3856159. For more info about A Need We Feed or to find out how you can help, visit ANeedWeFeed.org.

Want more chances to win? Visit any of these participating businesses to learn how to buy a $20 raffle ticket:

JR's OCean Bar & Grill

601 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Spicy Cantina

500 Ocean Terrace
Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Bum Rogers Crabhouse

2207 Central Avenue
Seaside Park, NJ 08752

Aqua Blu Kitchen & Cocktails

3410 New Jersey-37,  Toms River, NJ 08753

Caffery's Tavern

440 U.S. 9
Forked River, NJ 08731

Mulligan's Restaurant & Grill

03 Squankum Road
Farmingdale, NJ

D'Jais

1801 Ocean Avenue
Belmar NJ 07719

Maruca's Tomato Pies

601 Boardwalk
Seaside Heights, NJ 08752

Chef Mike's ABG

10 24th, Central Ave
Seaside Park, NJ 08752

Capone’s Gourmet Pizza & Pasta Trattoria

17 Washington Street
Toms River, NJ 08753

The Office Lounge

820 Main Street,  Toms River, NJ 08753

The Pig & Parrot

201 Union Lane,
Brielle, NJ 08730

Woody's Ocean Grille

1202 Sycamore Ave
Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

1 E Church Street
Sea Bright, NJ 07760

