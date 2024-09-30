Get ready for your chance at serious cash with B985’s exciting 5K Phrase That Pays Contest! One lucky B985 local listener will win $5,000!

Listen closely for the $5K Phrase that Pays in the 9a, 2p & 5p hours. Then, when you hear the “cue to call”, be the first to dial (732) 774-3529. If you’re Caller 98, you’ll have the chance to recite the secret phrase that could make you a winner!

Correctly recite the 5K Phrase That Pays and snag $98 instantly!

Plus, you'll qualify for the chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000!

If the first caller doesn't recite the phrase correctly, the next caller will get a chance and so on until the phrase is successfully recited! All winners will be entered into our grand drawing, where one loyal listener will take home the grand prize of $5,000.

So tune in, stay alert, and get ready to shout out the phrase that could put $5K in your pocket! Keep it locked to B985—where your words could lead to big rewards!

Real, local winners.... this is NOT a national contest or a multi-station contest. A B98.5 listener is going to win $5K and it could be you!