24K Goldn checks in with Rashaud just days after earning the #1 song in the country. Find out who gave him the good news and how he plans to celebrate. The two also talk about being embraced in the industry and some of the artists that have reached out to him including Trippie Redd and Lil Nas X. 24K Goldn shares what learned about himself during the pandemic and quarantine plus he gives an update on his follow-up to Mood and when the album, El Dorado, drops.