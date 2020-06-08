2020 Grad Shout-Outs

Give a shout out to a 2020 Graduate with B98.5! All you have to do is record a short shout out to a 2020 Grad in a voice memo on your smartphone and share it via email to grads@b985radio.com

We’ll be accepting shout outs from now till Thursday, 6/11 so get them in now! Be sure to tune into our Class of 2020 Grad Party starting 8pm this Friday, 6/12!

1) Record Record your shout out in a voice memo on your smartphone. 2) Email Share the recording via email to grads@b985radio.com 3) Listen Listen to B98.5 starting 8pm June 12 to hear your shout out!

Class of 2020 Grad Party

Be sure to tune in Friday, June 12th at 8pm for our Class of 2020 Grad Party featuring DJ sets from Diplo, Will.I.Am from Black Eyed Peas and Martin Garrix!

Listen on your radio, phone, Alexa or Google Home devices!