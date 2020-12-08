12 Days of Christmas presented by Freehold Raceway Mall

12-DAYS-2020-1200x628-B985

The 12 Days of Christmas are back on B985!

Starting Saturday 12/12, listen as we announce the 'Holiday Hit Song of the Day' at 8:10am with Mateo and Lenny. When you hear it play be Caller 98 at 732-774-3529 to win one of the hottest gifts of the season including a new Chromebook, Apple Airpods Pro, Giftcards to Sephora, LL Bean and even a $400 Giftcard to Gamestop for that new PS5 or Xbox!

'SHOP YOUR WAY' this holiday season at Freehold Raceway Mall. From extended hours to curbside pickup, they’ve got you covered. Visit FreeholdRacewayMall.com

Samsung

Chromebook

12Days-2020-Prize-300x200-Chromebook

Apple

Airpods

12Days-2020-Prize-300x200-AppleAirpods

GameStop

Gift Card

12Days-2020-Prize-300x200-GameStop

Sephora

Gift Card

12Days-2020-Prize-300x200-Sephora

LL Bean

Gift Card

12Days-2020-Prize-300x200-LLBean

UNTUCKit

Gift Card

12Days-2020-Prize-300x200-UnTuck-It

Pandora

Gift Card

12Days-2020-Prize-300x200-Pandora

Lululemon

Gift Card

12Days-2020-Prize-300x200-LuLuLemon

Foodie

Experience

Freehold-Foodie-EX-300x200

Six Flags

Season Passes

12Days-2020-Prize-300x200-SixFlags

Camelback

Lift Tickets

12Days-2020-Prize-300x200-Camelback

NJ Lotto

Tickets

LOTTO-300x200

**Prizes May Vary