12 Days of Christmas presented by Freehold Raceway Mall
The 12 Days of Christmas are back on B985!
Starting Saturday 12/12, listen as we announce the 'Holiday Hit Song of the Day' at 8:10am with Mateo and Lenny. When you hear it play be Caller 98 at 732-774-3529 to win one of the hottest gifts of the season including a new Chromebook, Apple Airpods Pro, Giftcards to Sephora, LL Bean and even a $400 Giftcard to Gamestop for that new PS5 or Xbox!
'SHOP YOUR WAY' this holiday season at Freehold Raceway Mall. From extended hours to curbside pickup, they’ve got you covered. Visit FreeholdRacewayMall.com
Samsung
Chromebook
Apple
Airpods
GameStop
Gift Card
Sephora
Gift Card
LL Bean
Gift Card
UNTUCKit
Gift Card
Pandora
Gift Card
Lululemon
Gift Card
Foodie
Experience
Six Flags
Season Passes
Camelback
Lift Tickets
NJ Lotto
Tickets
**Prizes May Vary