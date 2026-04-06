$1000 Big Ticket Month

Your shot at the biggest concert tickets is here and it's happening all month long...plus one lucky local winner will walk away with $1000! B98.5 is giving away tickets to some of the biggest shows of the year, and all you have to do is listen.

We're talking Ariana Grande at Barclays Center, Ed Sheeran at MetLife, Benson Boone at Prudential Center, BTS at MetLife... and that's just the start. More shows are coming, and more winners are being made every weekday.

Listen weekdays to B98.5 for your cue to call. When we say it's time, you could be our next winner... just tune in, call in, and you could win a pair of BIG TICKETS + qualify to win $1000!