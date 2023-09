Join B985 at Toms River Volkswagen and Toms River Mitsubishi (254 Route 37) from 11 AM to 1 PM for a Taylor Swift: The Eras Movie Tour Ticket Blitz!

We’ll be giving away 50 pairs of tickets to see “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at our exclusive “B-First” opening night screening at the prestigious Marquee Cinemas in Toms River on Friday, October 13th!