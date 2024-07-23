“Christmas in July” at Casino Pier with the Salvation Army

Join B985 and the Salvation Army at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights (800 Ocean Terrace) from 1 PM to 5 PM for Salvation Army’s “Christmas in July”!

We’ll be ringing the red kettle bell and collecting donations while enjoying all the rides and attractions on the pier! The first 98 people who donate will receive a special edition B98.5 Beach Towel!

Those who can’t make it onsite or do not have cash on hand, can donate here: https://give.salvationarmy.org/oceancounty