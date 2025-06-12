Oceanfest 2025 is happening this 4th of July at the Long Branch Promenade from 1 PM to 10 PM!

Presented by the Great Long Branch Chamber of Commerce, it’s the biggest seasonal event on the Jersey Shore — in fact, it’s the biggest Independence Day celebration anywhere in New Jersey, and it happens every July 4th right here in Long Branch.

There will be live entertainment, balloon artists, face painters, incredible food selections, a master sand sculpting competition and an amazing fireworks display and much more! Made possible in part by Metro by T-Mobile in Long Branch!