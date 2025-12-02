Match the Kettle w/ The Salvation Army at Earth Treasures

Get in the spirit of giving this holiday season with Earth Treasures, Press Communications and The Salvation Army!

Join B985 and The Salvation Army at Earth Treasures in Eatontown (178 Route 35) from 12 PM to 3 PM for our Match the Kettle event!

There will be music, great prizes on the prize wheel and when all is said and done, Press Communications will “Match the Kettle” with the same amount of money from donations throughout the day up to $2,500 total!

These donations will help put a present under someone’s tree this year and a roof over someone’s head tomorrow.