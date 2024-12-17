Match the Kettle w/ The Salvation Army at At Home Recreation of Brick

Join B985 and the Salvation Army this Saturday from 2 PM to 4 PM at the At Home Recreation in Brick as we “Match The Kettle”.

Help us ring the Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell all day. Every donation big or small will help our neighbors in need with food, shelter, and bill assistance this Christmas through the Ocean County Salvation Army. And B985 and Farro’s T’s will be there to match whatever donations we collect … so join us this Saturday from 2 PM to 4 PM at the At Home Recreation of Brick at 1890 Route 88 in Brick as we Match The Kettle!