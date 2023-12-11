“Match the Kettle” w/ Salvation Army at Ashley of Toms River

Get in the spirit of giving this holiday season with Ashley, Press Communications and The Salvation Army!

B985 will be on site at the Ashley in Toms River (635 Bay Ave, Unit 215) from 10 AM to 5 PM soliciting donations for the Salvation Army to help those less fortunate and for FREE PHOTOS with SANTA provided by Ashley. There will be music, great prizes on the prize wheel and when all is said and done, Press Communications will “Match the Kettle” with the same amount of money from donations throughout the day (at both Toms River and Freehold Ashley locations) up to $2,500 total!

These donations will help put a present under someone’s tree this year and a roof over someone’s head tomorrow.

You’ll also have the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Niall Horan at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 13th!