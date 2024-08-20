Justin Timberlake Ticket Blitz at Surf City Marina

Join B985 at Surf City Marina (325 South 1st Street) from 12 PM to 2 PM for a Justin Timberlake Ticket Blitz!

We’ll be giving away multiple pairs of B985 Party Suite tickets to see Justin Timberlake at the Prudential Center in Newark on October 8th!

There’s still plenty of beautiful days on the water ahead… now is the time to score amazing deals with Surf City Marina’s end of summer blowout sale!

Find amazing prices on all remaining inventory, from Yamaha, Seadoo, and Kawasaki. You can also preorder a new 2025 model, coming soon to Surf City Marina. Find the watercraft or boat of your dreams, during surf city marina’s end of summer blowout sale!

See the models available at www.SurfCityMarina.com !