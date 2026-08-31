Blue Moon Summer Made Brighter at Johnny Mac’s House of Spirits: October 11th

Join B985 at Johnny Mac’s in Asbury Park (208 Main Street) from 3 PM to 5 PM for the last stop on the Blue Moon Summer Made Brighter Tour!

Have your shot at playing our “Make Your Blue Moon Brighter” Orange Toss: score a slice or a ring and you could walk away with some amazing prizes, including Blue Moon and B98.5 swag.

You’ll also have a chance to win a 30″ Outdoor Wood Burning Fire Pit, because your backyard deserves to be brighter too.

One lucky attendee will walk away with a pair of tickets to see Harry Styles on his sold-out “Together Together” Tour on October 21st at Madison Square Garden this fall with car service, because we wanna send you there in style.

This is your LAST CHANCE to try and score these tickets & YOU NEED TO BE THERE TO WIN… so we hope to see you there!