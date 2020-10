Trick or Treat in safety at the B98.5 Boo Drive-Thru! Put the kids in their costumes, decorate the car, and join all of your favorite B98.5 personalities in the Ocean County Mall parking lot near the new entrance on Friday, October 30th from 3-5pm.

Every car will get a B98.5 trick or treat bag filled with goodies while supplies last and 5 cars will win 98 bucks!!