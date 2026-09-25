Ashley of Manahawkin Grand Opening

Join B985 at the Ashley of Manahawkin (712 East Bay Ave) from 12 PM to 2 PM for their Grand Opening!

Enjoy prize giveaways with up to $25K in Ashley gift cards, music, face painting and refreshments while exploring Ashley’s incredible selection of living room, bedroom and dining room essentials!

You’ll also have the chance to win a pair of tickets to hang in the B985 party suite to see the Jonas Brothers at the Prudential Center in Newark on December 21st!