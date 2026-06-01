Summer Stadium Prize Pack Contest
Get ready to make memories this summer at some of the hottest shows on the biggest stages. B98.5 is giving you the chance to score the Summer Stadium Prize Pack.. you'll walk away with pairs of tickets to THREE massive shows at MetLife Stadium!
The Lineup:
💜 BTS 🎸 Ed Sheeran 🔥 Usher & Chris Brown
One lucky winner takes them all. Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win!
This contest is made possible by Proficient Plumbing and Heating: the Jersey Shore’s Most Highly Reviewed Plumbing & Heating Company. Serving Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Learn more at ProficientPlumbingHeating.com
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