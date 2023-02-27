‘Student Body Standout’ presented by the U.S. Army

Are you or do you know a high school or college student that has gone the extra mile in working towards their dreams? Maybe they scored the winning touchdown, started a school club, or made honor roll! B98.5 and U.S. Army Mid-Atlantic Recruiting want to recognize all our standout students! Just submit the name, email address, school, and town of a standout high school or college student. Then, listen to Mateo & Lenny every Friday morning to hear if your nominee has been selected 'The Student Body Standout of the Week'. If chosen, you and your nominee will each receive a prize valued at $25!

Presented by the U.S. Army Mid-Atlantic Recruiting. Learn More at goarmy.com/careers!