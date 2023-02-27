Smuggler’s Notch Contest presented by the U.S. Army
Enter for your chance to win a 2 Night/2 Day Mini-Vacation for Two (2) to Smuggler's Notch in Vermont! The winner will receive 2 Nights lodging in a Studio, 2 Days of 3-Mountain Lift Tickets & Cross-Country Trail Passes, Indoor Pool & Hot Tubs & More!
Presented by the U.S. Army Mid-Atlantic Recruiting. Learn More at goarmy.com/careers!
Expires: 12/2023. Restrictions: Space available basis. For reservations call: 877-544-3321.
