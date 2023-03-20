Sign Up for Cash Call Today!
Sign up below then listen starting March 27th at 7:10am with Mateo & Lenny and at 12:10 with Danny Rios for the Cash Call Amount, which changes everyday. At 3:10pm, Rashaud will call a random contestant from those who signed up. If they know the Cash Call Amount, they win $$$!
Presented by Guire, Visit any of our 3 locations in Long Branch, Waretown, or Shrewsbury. Visit guire.com
By submitting you agree to receive emails about all our super incredible giveaways & offers from B98.5 or contest sponsors. Please see our Terms & Privacy statements for more information. If you aren't into free concert tickets, awesome prizes & exclusive concert pre-sales, you can opt-out anytime by using the "unsubscribe" link included in any promotional email.
All contests are subject to the terms set forth in our rules & regulations and privacy policy.