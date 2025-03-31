“Pop Goes Country” Prize Pack Contest

Break out the cowboy boots and get ready to have a good time with some of the hottest pop country crossover acts in music! The “Pop Goes Country” Prize Pack includes pairs of tickets to Kane Brown at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on May 17th, Post Malone at Citi Field on June 4th, and Lainey Wilson at Madison Square Garden on October 10th!

