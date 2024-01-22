Mateo & Lenny’s ‘Love Letter’ Getaway presented by The Molly Pitcher Inn
It’s the season of LOVE and B98.5 knows what you need, a night out FREE from responsibilities!
Let us know why you and your boo need a night away and if you’re picked, you’ll win an overnight stay in a Deluxe King Room at the beautiful Molly Pitcher Inn plus a $100 gift card to B2Bistro with locations in Red Bank and Toms River!
Listen to Mateo and Lenny all week, starting 2/5, to hear the winning stories. Presented by The Molly Pitcher Inn.
Must be 21+ to enter and win. Winner room stay can be booked anytime from now until March 31, 2024.
