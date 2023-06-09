LL Cool J & The F.O.R.C.E Live Contest

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see LL Cool J & The F.O.R.C.E Live at the Prudential Center in Newark on June 28th. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com

Rock The Bells & Live Nation Urban Presents The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live headlined by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductee, Kennedy Center® Honoree, two time GRAMMY® Award winner, and Hip-Hop icon LL COOL J. The historic tour will mark LL COOL J’s first headline arena tour in 30 years. Living up to the acronym F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), the lineup for this tour is personally curated by LL COOL J himself.